The Atlanta Braves, including Sean Murphy (.359 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Read More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is hitting .294 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks.

He ranks 21st in batting average, 11th in on base percentage, and eighth in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.

In 60.4% of his 48 games this season, Murphy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

In 20.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

Murphy has picked up an RBI in 37.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.

In 45.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .279 AVG .300 .405 OBP .453 .557 SLG .680 9 XBH 9 4 HR 5 15 RBI 17 16/10 K/BB 13/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 23 16 (64.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (56.5%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%) 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (34.8%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (21.7%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (39.1%)

