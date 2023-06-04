Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Orlando Arcia -- with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on June 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Braves vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is hitting .313 with seven doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.
- Arcia has reached base via a hit in 25 games this year (of 37 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- He has homered in 10.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 37), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Arcia has driven in a run in 10 games this year (27.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (8.1%).
- In 37.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (13.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|.364
|AVG
|.304
|.432
|OBP
|.333
|.545
|SLG
|.478
|4
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|2
|9/3
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|12 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (76.5%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (23.5%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (41.2%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (17.6%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (29.4%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.31).
- The Diamondbacks rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (67 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (7-2) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty went six scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.72), 15th in WHIP (1.032), and 17th in K/9 (10.2).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.