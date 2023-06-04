A pair of MLB's most consistent hitters face off when the Arizona Diamondbacks (35-24) and Atlanta Braves (34-24) play at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday, at Chase Field. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has a .310 batting average (sixth in league) for the Diamondbacks, while Ronald Acuna Jr. ranks fourth at .325.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zac Gallen (7-2) against the Braves and Mike Soroka (0-1).

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (7-2, 2.72 ERA) vs Soroka - ATL (0-1, 6.00 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Soroka

Soroka (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Braves, his second this season.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

In one appearances this season, he has compiled a 6.00 ERA and averages 4.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .227 against him.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (7-2) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with a 2.72 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .218.

He has seven quality starts in 12 chances this season.

Gallen has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 2.72 ERA ranks 11th, 1.032 WHIP ranks 15th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 17th.

