Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks (35-24) will host Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (34-24) at Chase Field on Sunday, June 4, with a start time of 4:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -140 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Braves +115 moneyline odds to win. Arizona is a 1.5-run favorite (at +140 odds). The total for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen - ARI (7-2, 2.72 ERA) vs Mike Soroka - ATL (0-1, 6.00 ERA)

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 25 games this season and won 17 (68%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have a 12-6 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Diamondbacks won all of the five games they played as a moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times.

The Braves have won in three of the five contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on the Braves this season with a +115 moneyline set for this game.

Bookmakers have not installed the Braves as underdogs in any of their last 10 games.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 2-6-2 in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+150) Austin Riley 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Matt Olson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+135) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

