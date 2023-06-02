Friday's contest that pits the Minnesota Twins (30-27) against the Cleveland Guardians (25-31) at Target Field has a projected final score of 4-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:10 PM on June 2.

The Twins will give the ball to Bailey Ober (3-2, 2.68 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Aaron Civale (1-1, 2.84 ERA).

Twins vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Twins vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 4, Guardians 2.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Twins have four wins against the spread in their last eight chances.

This season, the Twins have been favored 34 times and won 23, or 67.6%, of those games.

This season Minnesota has won 16 of its 25 games, or 64%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 263 (4.6 per game).

The Twins have a 3.48 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Cleveland and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Guardians have gone 5-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (seven of those games had a runline set by bookmakers).

The Guardians have come away with 10 wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has a win-loss record of 7-7 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Cleveland is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.7 runs per game (206 total).

Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.93 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup May 28 Blue Jays L 3-0 Bailey Ober vs José Berríos May 29 @ Astros W 7-5 Sonny Gray vs J.P. France May 30 @ Astros L 5-1 Joe Ryan vs Brandon Bielak May 31 @ Astros W 8-2 Louie Varland vs Hunter Brown June 1 Guardians W 7-6 Pablo Lopez vs Tanner Bibee June 2 Guardians - Bailey Ober vs Aaron Civale June 3 Guardians - Sonny Gray vs Logan Allen June 4 Guardians - Joe Ryan vs Triston McKenzie June 6 @ Rays - Louie Varland vs Shane McClanahan June 7 @ Rays - Pablo Lopez vs Zach Eflin June 8 @ Rays - Bailey Ober vs Tyler Glasnow

Guardians Schedule