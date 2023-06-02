Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies (.361 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Athletics.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies has 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 11 walks while hitting .251.
- Albies has picked up a hit in 36 of 56 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 17.9% of his games in 2023 (10 of 56), and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Albies has had at least one RBI in 35.7% of his games this year (20 of 56), with more than one RBI 12 times (21.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this year (35.7%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.224
|AVG
|.324
|.272
|OBP
|.347
|.421
|SLG
|.620
|6
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|15
|19/4
|K/BB
|6/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|27
|17 (58.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (70.4%)
|7 (24.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (25.9%)
|11 (37.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (33.3%)
|3 (10.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (25.9%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (44.4%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.11 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 34-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks 20th, 1.068 WHIP ranks 18th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 21st among qualifying pitchers this season.
