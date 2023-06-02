Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (batting .242 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Athletics.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has 11 doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks while batting .239.
- Rosario has picked up a hit in 60.4% of his 48 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.8% of them.
- Looking at the 48 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (10.4%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.0% of his games this season, Rosario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 15 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|.288
|AVG
|.209
|.319
|OBP
|.261
|.500
|SLG
|.302
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|4
|17/3
|K/BB
|12/3
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|19
|17 (58.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (63.2%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (10.5%)
|9 (31.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (31.6%)
|4 (13.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.3%)
|9 (31.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (15.8%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 64 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Kelly (6-3) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.11 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 34-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks 20th, 1.068 WHIP ranks 18th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 21st among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.