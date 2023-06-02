Player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Corbin Carroll and others are listed when the Atlanta Braves visit the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Friday (at 9:40 PM ET).

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Charlie Morton Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Morton Stats

The Braves will hand the ball to Charlie Morton (5-5) for his 11th start of the season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Morton has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 39-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.59), 63rd in WHIP (1.474), and 21st in K/9 (9.8).

Morton Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Phillies May. 27 5.1 7 2 2 9 4 vs. Dodgers May. 22 5.0 7 6 6 5 2 at Rangers May. 15 6.2 7 0 0 10 1 vs. Red Sox May. 9 6.0 5 2 2 7 2 at Mets May. 1 5.1 6 4 4 6 3

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has collected 72 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with 23 stolen bases.

He's slashing .324/.406/.554 on the year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics May. 31 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 1 at Athletics May. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 28 4-for-5 2 0 3 6 0 vs. Phillies May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has recorded 49 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .233/.357/.533 slash line so far this year.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 29 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Phillies May. 28 3-for-5 2 2 4 9 0 vs. Phillies May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 55 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 23 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.

He has a slash line of .293/.377/.521 on the season.

Carroll will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .368 with two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jun. 1 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 31 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Rockies May. 30 1-for-2 2 1 1 4 2 vs. Rockies May. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Red Sox May. 28 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Gurriel Stats

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 60 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .309/.357/.546 so far this year.

Gurriel heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, a home run and five RBI.

Gurriel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jun. 1 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Rockies May. 31 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies May. 29 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Red Sox May. 28 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

