Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will hit the field at Chase Field against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll on Friday.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are third-best in MLB play with 92 total home runs.

Atlanta is third in baseball, slugging .459.

The Braves' .256 batting average ranks 11th in the majors.

Atlanta scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (282 total, five per game).

The Braves are 10th in baseball with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Braves' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 17th in MLB.

Atlanta's pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.69).

The Braves average MLB's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.276).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves are sending Charlie Morton (5-5) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.59 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Morton has collected five quality starts this season.

Morton is aiming for his 11th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the mound.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Phillies L 2-1 Home Charlie Morton Zack Wheeler 5/28/2023 Phillies W 11-4 Home Spencer Strider Dylan Covey 5/29/2023 Athletics L 7-2 Away Mike Soroka Paul Blackburn 5/30/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Away Bryce Elder JP Sears 5/31/2023 Athletics W 4-2 Away Jared Shuster James Kaprielian 6/2/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Charlie Morton Merrill Kelly 6/3/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Spencer Strider Ryne Nelson 6/4/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Mike Soroka Zac Gallen 6/6/2023 Mets - Home Bryce Elder Carlos Carrasco 6/7/2023 Mets - Home Jared Shuster Max Scherzer 6/8/2023 Mets - Home Charlie Morton Justin Verlander

