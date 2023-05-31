Travis d'Arnaud is available when the Atlanta Braves battle James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET.

In his last action (on May 31 against the Phillies) he went 2-for-4 with a double.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

3:37 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian

James Kaprielian TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud is hitting .317 with four doubles, a home run and a walk.

In 75.0% of his 16 games this season, d'Arnaud has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

In six games this season (37.5%), d'Arnaud has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once four times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 .200 AVG .385 .273 OBP .385 .200 SLG .500 0 XBH 3 0 HR 0 1 RBI 4 4/1 K/BB 3/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 7 GP 9 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

