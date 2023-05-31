Player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Esteury Ruiz and others are available when the Atlanta Braves visit the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET.

Braves vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET

Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 15 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 30 RBI (70 total hits). He has swiped 22 bases.

He's slashed .323/.406/.553 on the season.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics May. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 28 4-for-5 2 0 3 6 0 vs. Phillies May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies May. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 38 walks and 42 RBI (49 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashed .238/.360/.544 on the season.

Olson enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with three home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics May. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 29 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Phillies May. 28 3-for-5 2 2 4 9 0 vs. Phillies May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has 60 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with 27 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .275/.342/.358 so far this season.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves May. 30 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Braves May. 29 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Astros May. 27 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Mariners May. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Rooker Stats

Brent Rooker has eight doubles, 11 home runs, 26 walks and 32 RBI (43 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .261/.367/.509 on the season.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves May. 29 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros May. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners May. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

