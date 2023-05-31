Ronald Acuna Jr. will lead the way for the Atlanta Braves (32-23) on Wednesday, May 31, when they clash with Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics (12-45) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum at 3:37 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Athletics +180 moneyline odds to win. Atlanta (-2.5) is favored on the run line. The total is 9 runs for this matchup.

Braves vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Jared Shuster - ATL (1-2, 5.33 ERA) vs James Kaprielian - OAK (0-5, 8.45 ERA)

Braves vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Braves' game versus the Athletics but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Braves (-225) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Braves to defeat the Athletics with those odds, and the Braves emerge with the victory, you'd get back $14.44.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Ronald Acuña Jr. get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 46 games this season and won 27 (58.7%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Braves have an 8-3 record (winning 72.7% of their games).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves went 3-6 over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Athletics have been underdogs in 55 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (21.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win three times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+140) Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Michael Harris II 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Matt Olson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+110)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

