Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will play Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, at 3:37 PM ET.

Braves vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.7 home runs per game to rank third in baseball with 91 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks second in baseball with a .461 slugging percentage.

The Braves' .257 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.

Atlanta is the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.1 runs per game (278 total).

The Braves' .329 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in MLB.

The Braves strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 18th in baseball.

Atlanta's pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.72).

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.285).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Jared Shuster (1-2) takes the mound for the Braves in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.33 ERA in 25 1/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Friday, the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Shuster has collected one quality start this season.

Shuster is seeking his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages five frames per appearance on the mound.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/26/2023 Phillies L 6-4 Home Jared Shuster Taijuan Walker 5/27/2023 Phillies L 2-1 Home Charlie Morton Zack Wheeler 5/28/2023 Phillies W 11-4 Home Spencer Strider Dylan Covey 5/29/2023 Athletics L 7-2 Away Mike Soroka Paul Blackburn 5/30/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Away Bryce Elder JP Sears 5/31/2023 Athletics - Away Jared Shuster James Kaprielian 6/2/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Charlie Morton Merrill Kelly 6/3/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Spencer Strider Tommy Henry 6/4/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Mike Soroka Zac Gallen 6/6/2023 Mets - Home Bryce Elder Carlos Carrasco 6/7/2023 Mets - Home Jared Shuster Max Scherzer

