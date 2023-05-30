The Atlanta Braves, including Ronald Acuna Jr. (.295 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 113 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Discover More About This Game

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .408, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .561.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.

Acuna has gotten at least one hit in 75.9% of his games this season (41 of 54), with more than one hit 21 times (38.9%).

He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (20.4%), homering in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.0% of his games this year, Acuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 59.3% of his games this year (32 of 54), with two or more runs 13 times (24.1%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .329 AVG .366 .430 OBP .446 .507 SLG .648 9 XBH 10 2 HR 5 9 RBI 13 10/13 K/BB 14/9 9 SB 6 Home Away 29 GP 25 21 (72.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (80.0%) 11 (37.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (40.0%) 14 (48.3%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (72.0%) 2 (6.9%) Games w/1+ HR 9 (36.0%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (48.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings