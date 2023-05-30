The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

  • Albies is batting .255 with 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 11 walks.
  • Albies has gotten a hit in 35 of 54 games this year (64.8%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (25.9%).
  • He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 19 games this season (35.2%), Albies has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (20.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 35.2% of his games this season (19 of 54), with two or more runs three times (5.6%).

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 18
.224 AVG .324
.272 OBP .347
.421 SLG .620
6 XBH 11
4 HR 5
12 RBI 15
19/4 K/BB 6/3
1 SB 0
Home Away
29 GP 25
17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (72.0%)
7 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%)
11 (37.9%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%)
3 (10.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (24.0%)
8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (44.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have a 6.78 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (97 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Sears (0-3 with a 4.70 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 11th of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.70, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .240 against him.
