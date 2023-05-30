Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Esteury Ruiz and others in the Atlanta Braves-Oakland Athletics matchup at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Braves vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Elder Stats

The Braves will send Bryce Elder (3-0) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Elder will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

The 24-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.01), 33rd in WHIP (1.166), and 44th in K/9 (7.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Elder Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Dodgers May. 24 6.0 7 1 1 6 1 vs. Mariners May. 19 6.0 7 2 2 6 1 at Blue Jays May. 13 5.0 5 2 2 3 1 vs. Orioles May. 7 5.1 4 1 1 4 4 at Marlins May. 2 7.0 3 0 0 6 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Bryce Elder's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 70 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 28 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.

He has a slash line of .327/.408/.561 on the year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 28 4-for-5 2 0 3 6 0 vs. Phillies May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies May. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 25 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 2

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 48 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 38 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .238/.362/.550 on the season.

Olson has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with three home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics May. 29 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Phillies May. 28 3-for-5 2 2 4 9 0 vs. Phillies May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 25 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 1

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has 59 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks. He has driven in 23 runs with 27 stolen bases.

He's slashed .274/.339/.358 on the season.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves May. 29 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Astros May. 27 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Mariners May. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Rooker Stats

Brent Rooker has put up 43 hits with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .261/.367/.509 on the year.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves May. 29 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros May. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners May. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Esteury Ruiz, Brent Rooker or other Athletics players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.