Sean Murphy, with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, May 29 at 8:07 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-5) in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

  • Murphy is hitting .290 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 22 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 27th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is eighth in slugging.
  • Murphy will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
  • In 59.1% of his 44 games this season, Murphy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 22.7% of his games in 2023 (10 of 44), and 6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 17 games this season (38.6%), Murphy has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (18.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (13.6%).

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 15
.279 AVG .300
.405 OBP .453
.557 SLG .680
9 XBH 9
4 HR 5
15 RBI 17
16/10 K/BB 13/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 19
16 (64.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (52.6%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%)
14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%)
5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (26.3%)
9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (42.1%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have a 6.87 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow 96 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (most in the league).
  • Blackburn will take the mound to start for the Athletics, his first of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, Aug. 4, the 29-year-old righty started the game and went five innings against the Los Angeles Angels.
  • In his 21 appearances last season he finished with a 4.28 ERA and a 1.257 WHIP, putting together a 7-6 record.
