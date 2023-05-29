Orlando Arcia -- with an on-base percentage of .297 in his past 10 games, 75 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the hill, on May 29 at 8:07 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia has seven doubles, four home runs and nine walks while batting .315.

Arcia has reached base via a hit in 22 games this season (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

In 12.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.3% of his games this year, Arcia has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (9.4%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored in 13 games this season (40.6%), including multiple runs in four games.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 .364 AVG .304 .432 OBP .333 .545 SLG .478 4 XBH 2 1 HR 1 6 RBI 2 9/3 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 12 12 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings