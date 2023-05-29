The Atlanta Braves and Eddie Rosario (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 8:07 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Phillies.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .237 with 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.

Rosario has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

Looking at the 46 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (10.9%), and in 3.0% of his trips to the plate.

Rosario has driven in a run in 12 games this year (26.1%), including four games with more than one RBI (8.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 30.4% of his games this season (14 of 46), with two or more runs three times (6.5%).

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 13 .288 AVG .209 .319 OBP .261 .500 SLG .302 7 XBH 4 3 HR 0 7 RBI 4 17/3 K/BB 12/3 0 SB 1 Home Away 29 GP 17 17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%) 9 (31.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%) 4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%) 9 (31.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

