Monday's 8:30 PM ET matchup between the Boston Celtics (57-25) and the Miami Heat (44-38) at TD Garden features the Celtics' Jayson Tatum and the Heat's Bam Adebayo as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat

Game Day: Monday, May 29

Monday, May 29 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Celtics' Last Game

The Celtics knocked off the Heat, 104-103, on Saturday. Tatum scored a team-high 31 points for the Celtics, and chipped in 12 rebounds and five assists. Jimmy Butler had 24 points, plus 11 rebounds and eight assists, for the Heat.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 31 12 5 1 2 0 Jaylen Brown 26 10 3 2 0 0 Marcus Smart 21 4 1 0 0 4

Heat's Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 24 11 8 1 0 2 Caleb Martin 21 15 1 1 1 4 Gabe Vincent 15 4 0 0 1 3

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum posts 30.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 4.6 assists, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 34.9% from downtown with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest (sixth in NBA).

Jaylen Brown averages 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Derrick White is averaging 12.4 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Malcolm Brogdon averages 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc (fourth in league) with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Marcus Smart posts a team-high 6.3 assists per contest. He is also averaging 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 41.5% from the floor and 33.6% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is the Heat's top scorer (20.4 points per game) and rebounder (9.2), and contributes 3.2 assists.

Butler is No. 1 on the Heat in assists (5.3 per game), and produces 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds. He also averages 1.8 steals (second in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Max Strus is putting up 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, making 41% of his shots from the floor and 35% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game.

The Heat get 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Caleb Martin.

Kyle Lowry gets the Heat 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum BOS 29.3 11.1 5.6 1.3 1.1 2.4 Jimmy Butler MIA 24.3 7.1 6.3 2.1 0.9 0.6 Jaylen Brown BOS 20.3 5.6 3.2 0.9 0.2 1.6 Bam Adebayo MIA 17.3 9.6 2.9 1 0.6 0 Marcus Smart BOS 14.7 4.1 5.3 1.1 0.2 2.4 Caleb Martin MIA 14.1 5.3 1.5 0.7 0.5 2.3

