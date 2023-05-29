Braves vs. Athletics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Atlanta Braves and Oakland Athletics will send Mike Soroka and Paul Blackburn, respectively, to the mound when the two clubs play on Monday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, at 8:07 PM ET.
The Braves are -250 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Athletics (+200). Atlanta is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).
Braves vs. Athletics Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Time: 8:07 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-250
|+200
|8.5
|-105
|-115
|-2.5
|+105
|-130
Braves Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Braves have a record of 4-5.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- Over their last 10 games, the Braves are 2-1-0 against the spread.
Explore More About This Game
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- The Braves have gone 27-17 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 61.4% of those games).
- Atlanta has played in eight games as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter and won each of them.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 71.4%.
- Atlanta has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 53 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 31 of those games (31-20-2).
- The Braves have gone 3-1-0 ATS this season.
Braves Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|15-14
|17-7
|9-8
|23-13
|22-17
|10-4
