The Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars play in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 27, with puck drop at 8:00 PM ET on ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are up 3-1.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/25/2023 Stars Golden Knights 3-2 (F/OT) DAL 5/23/2023 Stars Golden Knights 4-0 VEG 5/21/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/OT) VEG 5/19/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-3 (F/OT) VEG 4/8/2023 Stars Golden Knights 2-1 (F/SO) DAL

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have conceded 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in NHL play in goals against.

The Golden Knights rank 14th in the NHL with 267 goals scored (3.3 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Golden Knights have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.

On the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 35 goals over that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3% Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1% Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5% Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1% Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars concede 2.6 goals per game (215 in total), the third-fewest in the league.

The Stars are seventh in the league in scoring (281 goals, 3.4 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Stars have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

On the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) during that time.

Stars Key Players