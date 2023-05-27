Austin Riley -- batting .342 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley has 10 doubles, nine home runs and 22 walks while batting .264.

Riley is batting .368 with two homers during his last outings and is on a nine-game hitting streak.

Riley has gotten a hit in 38 of 51 games this season (74.5%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (25.5%).

He has homered in 15.7% of his games in 2023 (eight of 51), and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Riley has picked up an RBI in 37.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 49.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.8%.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .278 AVG .214 .361 OBP .300 .375 SLG .443 5 XBH 6 1 HR 5 6 RBI 12 18/9 K/BB 24/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 24 21 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.7%) 14 (51.9%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%) 2 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%) 8 (29.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings