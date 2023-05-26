Matt Olson -- with a slugging percentage of .622 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, on May 26 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Matt Olson At The Plate

  • Olson is batting .235 with 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 36 walks.
  • Among qualified batters, he ranks 124th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 38th and he is 21st in slugging.
  • Olson has gotten a hit in 31 of 50 games this year (62.0%), including 11 multi-hit games (22.0%).
  • He has homered in 26.0% of his games this season, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Olson has picked up an RBI in 46.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 62.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 18.0%.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 18
.224 AVG .260
.402 OBP .341
.448 SLG .616
7 XBH 11
4 HR 7
10 RBI 19
26/19 K/BB 30/9
0 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 24
16 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%)
5 (19.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%)
15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (66.7%)
7 (26.9%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%)
13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (41.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Phillies have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
  • The Phillies will send Walker (3-2) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.79 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.79, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.
