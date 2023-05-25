On Thursday, May 25 at 7:20 PM ET, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (30-19) host Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies (23-26) in the series opener at Truist Park.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -110 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Phillies -110 moneyline odds to win. Philadelphia (-1.5) is the favorite on the run line. The total is 9.5 runs for the contest.

Braves vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Dylan Dodd - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Aaron Nola - PHI (4-3, 4.31 ERA)

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 41 times and won 26, or 63.4%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 27-17 (winning 61.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

Atlanta has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves were favored on the moneyline in eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Phillies have come away with five wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Phillies have won five of 16 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Phillies have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

