Wednesday will see the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes meet in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at BB&T Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers lead the series 3-0.

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS will show this Panthers versus Hurricanes game.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
5/22/2023 Panthers Hurricanes 1-0 FLA
5/20/2023 Hurricanes Panthers 2-1 (F/OT) FLA
5/18/2023 Hurricanes Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) FLA
4/13/2023 Panthers Hurricanes 6-4 CAR
12/30/2022 Hurricanes Panthers 4-0 CAR

Panthers Stats & Trends

  • The Panthers have allowed 272 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 21st in NHL play in goals against.
  • The Panthers score the sixth-most goals in the league (288 total, 3.5 per game).
  • Over the past 10 games, the Panthers have gone 9-1-0 (95.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive end, the Panthers have allowed 2.1 goals per game (21 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that span.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8%
Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9%
Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 -
Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8%
Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

  • The Hurricanes concede 2.6 goals per game (210 in total), the second-fewest in the league.
  • The Hurricanes have 262 goals this season (3.2 per game), 15th in the NHL.
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Hurricanes are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2%
Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4%
Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100%
Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4%
Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

