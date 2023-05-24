The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (.316 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is hitting .255 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks.

Riley will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .353 over the course of his last outings.

Riley has gotten a hit in 35 of 48 games this season (72.9%), including 11 multi-hit games (22.9%).

He has hit a long ball in seven games this year (14.6%), homering in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

In 37.5% of his games this season, Riley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.4%.

He has scored in 47.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.3%.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .278 AVG .214 .361 OBP .300 .375 SLG .443 5 XBH 6 1 HR 5 6 RBI 12 18/9 K/BB 24/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 24 18 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.7%) 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%) 1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

