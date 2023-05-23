In a Tuesday WNBA slate that features two compelling contests, the Connecticut Sun versus the Washington Mystics is a game to watch.

Today's WNBA Games

The Washington Mystics play the Connecticut Sun

The Sun look to pull off an away win at the Mystics on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

WAS Record: 1-1

1-1 CON Record: 2-0

2-0 WAS Stats: 77 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 72 Opp. PPG (fifth)

77 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 72 Opp. PPG (fifth) CON Stats: 75 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 67.5 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

WAS Key Player: Elena Delle Donne (16 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 3 APG)

Elena Delle Donne (16 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 3 APG) CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (16 PPG, 13.5 RPG, 6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -6

-6 WAS Odds to Win: -247

-247 CON Odds to Win: +196

+196 Total: 158.5 points

The Minnesota Lynx play the Atlanta Dream

The Dream hit the road the Lynx on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIN Record: 0-1

0-1 ATL Record: 0-1

0-1 MIN Stats: 66 PPG (11th in WNBA), 77 Opp. PPG (seventh)

66 PPG (11th in WNBA), 77 Opp. PPG (seventh) ATL Stats: 78 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 85 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

MIN Key Player: Jessica Shepard (8 PPG, 8 RPG, 7 APG)

Jessica Shepard (8 PPG, 8 RPG, 7 APG) ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (20 PPG, 10 RPG, 2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -2

-2 MIN Odds to Win: -135

-135 ATL Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 161.5 points

