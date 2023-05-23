Braves vs. Dodgers: Odds, spread, over/under - May 23
Ronald Acuna Jr. will lead the way for the Atlanta Braves (29-18) on Tuesday, May 23, when they take on Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (30-19) at Truist Park at 7:20 PM ET.
Oddsmakers list the Braves as -210 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Dodgers +170 moneyline odds to win. An 8-run total is listed in this game.
Braves vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (4-1, 3.14 ERA) vs TBA - LAD
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Braves vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total
Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Braves Moneyline
|Dodgers Moneyline
|Run Line
|Total
|DraftKings
|-200
|+170
|-
|8.5
|Bet on this game with DraftKings!
|BetMGM
|-210
|+170
|-
|8
|Bet on this game with BetMGM!
|PointsBet
|-200
|+165
|-
|8.5
|Bet on this game with PointsBet!
|Tipico
|-200
|+170
|Braves (-1.5)
|-
|Bet on this game with Tipico!
Looking to bet on the Braves and Dodgers matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Braves (-210), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Braves win, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.76 back.
There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Matt Olson get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.
Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.
Discover More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Dodgers Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Dodgers Player Props
|Braves vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup
Braves vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights
- This season, the Braves have won 25 out of the 39 games, or 64.1%, in which they've been favored.
- The Braves have gone 8-1 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter (88.9% winning percentage).
- Atlanta has a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Braves have a 4-3 record over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.
- Over its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).
- The Dodgers have come away with three wins in the six contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- The Dodgers have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +170.
- The Dodgers have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.
- In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Braves Futures Odds
|Odds
|MLB Rank
|NL East Rank
|Win World Series
|+500
|1st
|1st
Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.