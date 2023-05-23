Ronald Acuna Jr. will lead the way for the Atlanta Braves (29-18) on Tuesday, May 23, when they take on Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (30-19) at Truist Park at 7:20 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -210 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Dodgers +170 moneyline odds to win. An 8-run total is listed in this game.

Braves vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (4-1, 3.14 ERA) vs TBA - LAD

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Braves and Dodgers matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Braves (-210), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Braves win, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.76 back.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Matt Olson get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 25 out of the 39 games, or 64.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have gone 8-1 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter (88.9% winning percentage).

Atlanta has a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves have a 4-3 record over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Dodgers have come away with three wins in the six contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Dodgers have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +170.

The Dodgers have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.