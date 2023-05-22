The Los Angeles Dodgers (29-19) will look for Freddie Freeman to prolong an 11-game hitting streak against the Atlanta Braves (29-17), on Monday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Charlie Morton (5-3) to the mound, while Gavin Stone will take the ball for the Dodgers.

Braves vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
  • Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • TV: BSSO
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: Truist Park
  • Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (5-3, 2.85 ERA) vs Stone - LAD (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

  • The Braves' Morton (5-3) will make his ninth start of the season.
  • The right-hander did not allow a run in 6 2/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Texas Rangers.
  • The 39-year-old has pitched to a 2.85 ERA this season with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.4 walks per nine across eight games.
  • If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
  • Morton will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gavin Stone

  • Stone will take the mound to start for the Dodgers, his first of the season.
  • The 24-year-old right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut.

