The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson will hit the field against the Seattle Mariners and Jarred Kelenic at Truist Park on Sunday, with the first pitch at 1:35 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.7 home runs per game to rank second in baseball with 76 total home runs.

Atlanta's .464 slugging percentage ranks second-best in baseball.

The Braves have the 10th-best batting average in the majors (.258).

Atlanta scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (237 total, 5.3 per game).

The Braves are fifth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .335.

The Braves strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 18th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.8 K/9, the third-best in MLB.

Atlanta has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.55).

The Braves have the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.271).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Jared Shuster makes the start for the Braves, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.24 ERA and eight strikeouts through 13 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/15/2023 Rangers W 12-0 Away Charlie Morton Cody Bradford 5/16/2023 Rangers L 7-4 Away Jared Shuster Dane Dunning 5/17/2023 Rangers W 6-5 Away Spencer Strider Nathan Eovaldi 5/19/2023 Mariners W 6-2 Home Bryce Elder Bryce Miller 5/20/2023 Mariners L 7-3 Home Jesse Chávez Logan Gilbert 5/21/2023 Mariners - Home Jared Shuster George Kirby 5/22/2023 Dodgers - Home Charlie Morton Dustin May 5/23/2023 Dodgers - Home Spencer Strider Julio Urías 5/24/2023 Dodgers - Home Bryce Elder Tony Gonsolin 5/25/2023 Phillies - Home Charlie Morton Aaron Nola 5/26/2023 Phillies - Home Jared Shuster -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.