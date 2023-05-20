2023 PGA Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 3
Scottie Scheffler is the current leader (+160) at the 2023 PGA Championship after two rounds of play.
PGA Championship Third Round Information
- Start Time: 8:10 AM ET
- Venue: Oak Hill Country Club
- Location: Rochester, New York
- Par/Distance: Par 70/7,394 yards
PGA Championship Best Odds to Win
Scottie Scheffler
- Tee Time: 2:50 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-5)
- Odds to Win: +160
Scheffler Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-3
|3
|0
|2nd
|Round 2
|68
|-2
|4
|2
|8th
Viktor Hovland
- Tee Time: 2:40 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-5)
- Odds to Win: +400
Hovland Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-2
|5
|3
|6th
|Round 2
|67
|-3
|4
|1
|2nd
Corey Conners
- Tee Time: 2:50 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-5)
- Odds to Win: +650
Conners Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-3
|6
|3
|2nd
|Round 2
|68
|-2
|3
|1
|8th
Brooks Koepka
- Tee Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Current Rank: 6th (-2)
- Odds to Win: +1100
Koepka Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|72
|+2
|1
|3
|38th
|Round 2
|66
|-4
|5
|1
|1st
Bryson DeChambeau
- Tee Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Current Rank: 4th (-3)
- Odds to Win: +1200
DeChambeau Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|66
|-4
|6
|2
|1st
|Round 2
|71
|+1
|3
|2
|43rd
PGA Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Rory McIlroy
|10th (E)
|+2000
|Patrick Cantlay
|19th (+1)
|+4000
|Justin Suh
|4th (-3)
|+4000
|Justin Rose
|8th (-1)
|+4000
|Dustin Johnson
|19th (+1)
|+5000
|Shane Lowry
|10th (E)
|+6000
|Collin Morikawa
|19th (+1)
|+6000
|Keegan Bradley
|10th (E)
|+6600
|Taylor Pendrith
|8th (-1)
|+10000
|Callum Tarren
|6th (-2)
|+10000
