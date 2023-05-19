Bo Bichette and Adley Rutschman will be among the stars on display when the Toronto Blue Jays face the Baltimore Orioles on Friday at 7:07 PM ET, at Rogers Centre.

Blue Jays vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Blue Jays average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 18th in MLB play with 47 total home runs.

Toronto is 15th in MLB with a .406 slugging percentage.

The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked batting average in the majors (.256).

Toronto has the No. 13 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.6 runs per game (204 total runs).

The Blue Jays are 10th in baseball with a .328 on-base percentage.

Blue Jays batters strike out eight times per game, the seventh-lowest average in baseball.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Toronto's pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.

Toronto has a 3.93 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Blue Jays combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.264).

Orioles Batting & Pitching Performance

The Orioles have hit 53 homers this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Fueled by 139 extra-base hits, Baltimore ranks ninth in MLB with a .424 slugging percentage this season.

The Orioles' .252 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

Baltimore has scored the ninth-most runs in baseball this season with 220.

The Orioles are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .330.

The Orioles rank eighth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.

Baltimore strikes out 9.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-best in MLB.

Baltimore pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.14 ERA this year, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Orioles pitchers have a 1.304 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher

Yusei Kikuchi gets the start for the Blue Jays, his ninth of the season. He is 5-0 with a 3.89 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Kikuchi has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Kikuchi is looking to secure his sixth start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher

The Orioles will send Kyle Gibson (4-3) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Gibson has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Blue Jays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Blue Jays Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Braves W 6-5 Home Yusei Kikuchi Collin McHugh 5/15/2023 Yankees L 7-4 Home Alek Manoah Jimmy Cordero 5/16/2023 Yankees L 6-3 Home Kevin Gausman Domingo Germán 5/17/2023 Yankees W 3-0 Home Chris Bassitt Gerrit Cole 5/18/2023 Yankees L 4-2 Home José Berríos Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/19/2023 Orioles - Home Yusei Kikuchi Kyle Gibson 5/20/2023 Orioles - Home Alek Manoah Grayson Rodriguez 5/21/2023 Orioles - Home Kevin Gausman Dean Kremer 5/22/2023 Rays - Away Chris Bassitt Josh Fleming 5/23/2023 Rays - Away José Berríos Taj Bradley 5/24/2023 Rays - Away Yusei Kikuchi Shane McClanahan

Orioles Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Orioles Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Pirates L 4-0 Home Kyle Gibson Mitch Keller 5/15/2023 Angels L 9-5 Home Grayson Rodriguez - 5/16/2023 Angels W 7-3 Home Dean Kremer Chase Silseth 5/17/2023 Angels W 3-1 Home Kyle Bradish Griffin Canning 5/18/2023 Angels L 6-5 Home Tyler Wells Tyler Anderson 5/19/2023 Blue Jays - Away Kyle Gibson Yusei Kikuchi 5/20/2023 Blue Jays - Away Grayson Rodriguez Alek Manoah 5/21/2023 Blue Jays - Away Dean Kremer Kevin Gausman 5/23/2023 Yankees - Away Kyle Bradish Gerrit Cole 5/24/2023 Yankees - Away Tyler Wells Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/25/2023 Yankees - Away Kyle Gibson Clarke Schmidt

