MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Thursday, May 18
If you're looking for Thursday's probable pitchers, you've come to the right spot. Keep reading to find a breakdown of the day's expected starting pitchers, which includes a showdown between Nestor Cortes Jr. and the Yankees against Jose Berrios and the Blue Jays.
Read on to find the likely starters for every contest on the docket for May 18.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Angels at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Tyler Anderson (1-0) to the hill as they take on the Orioles, who will give the start to Tyler Wells (3-1) for the game between the clubs Thursday.
|LAA: Anderson
|BAL: Wells
|7 (37.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (47 IP)
|5.26
|ERA
|2.68
|6.0
|K/9
|7.5
Vegas Odds for Angels at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -140
- LAA Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Angels at Orioles
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Trevor Williams (1-1) to the hill as they take on the Marlins, who will give the start to Eury Perez (0-0) when the teams meet on Thursday.
|WSH: Williams
|MIA: Pérez
|8 (38.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|1 (4.2 IP)
|4.23
|ERA
|3.86
|6.3
|K/9
|13.5
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Marlins
- MIA Odds to Win: -150
- WSH Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Nationals at Marlins
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
Rays at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Taj Bradley (0-0) to the hill as they face the Mets, who will counter with Tylor Megill (4-2) when the teams meet Thursday.
|TB: Bradley
|NYM: Megill
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (40.1 IP)
|-
|ERA
|4.02
|-
|K/9
|6.9
Vegas Odds for Rays at Mets
- NYM Odds to Win: -115
- TB Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Rays at Mets
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Guardians at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Logan Allen (1-1) to the bump as they face the White Sox, who will look to Dylan Cease (2-2) for the matchup between the clubs on Thursday.
|CLE: Allen
|CHW: Cease
|4 (21 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (46.1 IP)
|3.43
|ERA
|4.86
|10.3
|K/9
|10.5
Vegas Odds for Guardians at White Sox
- CHW Odds to Win: -145
- CLE Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Guardians at White Sox
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Cortes (3-2) to the bump as they play the Blue Jays, who will look to Berrios (3-3) when the teams meet Thursday.
|NYY: Cortes
|TOR: Berrios
|8 (42.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (46 IP)
|5.53
|ERA
|4.70
|8.9
|K/9
|8.6
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -130
- NYY Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Julio Urias (5-3) to the hill as they take on the Cardinals, who will counter with Adam Wainwright (0-0) for the matchup between the clubs on Thursday.
|LAD: Urías
|STL: Wainwright
|9 (52.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|2 (10 IP)
|3.61
|ERA
|7.20
|8.9
|K/9
|6.3
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Cardinals
- LAD Odds to Win: -150
- STL Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Dodgers at Cardinals
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
