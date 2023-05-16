Take a look at the injury report for the Denver Nuggets (53-29), which currently has only one player listed, as the Nuggets prepare for their Western Conference finals game 1 with the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) at Ball Arena on Tuesday, May 16 at 8:30 PM ET.

The Nuggets are coming off of a 125-100 win over the Suns in their last game on Thursday. In the win, Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 32 points.

The Lakers are coming off of a 122-101 victory against the Warriors in their most recent game on Friday. LeBron James' team-high 30 points paced the Lakers in the win.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Questionable Illness 20 3.9 6.2

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 Mohamed Bamba C Out Ankle 6.6 4.6 0.9 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

Nuggets Season Insights

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets record are just 0.8 fewer points than the Lakers allow (116.6).

Denver has a 37-4 record when scoring more than 116.6 points.

The Nuggets have been racking up 116.5 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 115.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Denver connects on 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.9% from deep while its opponents hit 34.4% from long range.

The Nuggets rank second in the NBA with 116.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 19th in the league defensively with 112.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers' 117.2 points per game are only 4.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Los Angeles is 36-17.

The Lakers have performed worse offensively over their past 10 games, compiling 112.8 points per contest, 4.4 fewer points their than season average of 117.2.

Los Angeles hits 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.7 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 34.6% from deep (24th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 34.4%.

The Lakers' 111.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 19th in the NBA, and the 111.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 14th in the league.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -6 222.5

