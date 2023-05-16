Tuesday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (25-16) versus the Atlanta Braves (26-15) at Globe Life Field is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rangers. Game time is at 8:05 PM ET on May 16.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Dane Dunning (3-0) to the mound, while Jared Shuster will get the nod for the Braves.

Braves vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Braves vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Braves have been favored twice and lost each contest.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Braves' past 10 games.

The Braves have won in three of the five contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Atlanta has been victorious three times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Braves have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Atlanta is No. 5 in baseball, scoring 5.3 runs per game (218 total runs).

The Braves have pitched to a 3.47 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

