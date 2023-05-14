Celtics vs. 76ers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 7
The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are battling in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 7 on tap.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup in this article.
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info
- Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|76ers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-6.5)
|201
|-265
|+225
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-6.5)
|201.5
|-275
|+220
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-6.5)
|201
|-263
|+210
|Tipico
|Celtics (-6.5)
|200.5
|-270
|+225
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends
- The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +535 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and allow 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).
- The 76ers are outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game, with a +354 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.2 points per game (14th in NBA) and give up 110.9 per contest (third in league).
- These two teams average 233.1 points per game between them, 32.1 more than this game's point total.
- These two teams surrender 222.3 points per game combined, 21.3 more points than the total for this contest.
- Boston has put together a 45-34-3 record against the spread this season.
- Philadelphia has compiled a 48-34-0 record against the spread this year.
Celtics Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jayson Tatum
|29.5
|-115
|30.1
|Jaylen Brown
|23.5
|-125
|26.6
|Malcolm Brogdon
|14.5
|-125
|14.9
|Marcus Smart
|14.5
|-115
|11.5
|Al Horford
|8.5
|+100
|9.8
