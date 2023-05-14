Braves vs. Blue Jays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna square off against Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, in the final game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre.
The Blue Jays are -110 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Braves (-110). The contest's over/under is set at 9.5 runs.
Braves vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
- Time: 1:37 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|PUSH
|-110
|-110
|9.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Braves Recent Betting Performance
- The Braves have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and split those games 1-1.
- In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Braves and their foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Braves' past 10 games. The average over/under established by sportsbooks in Atlanta's past three games has been 9.2, a stretch in which the Braves and their opponents have gone under every time.
Discover More About This Game
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- The Braves have been victorious in three of the four contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Atlanta has a record of 3-1 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least -110 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Braves have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Games involving Atlanta have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 22 of 39 chances this season.
- The Braves have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.
Braves Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-9
|15-5
|8-6
|17-8
|16-11
|9-3
