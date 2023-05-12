Braves vs. Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 12
Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Atlanta Braves (25-12) into a matchup with Matt Chapman and the Toronto Blue Jays (21-16) at Rogers Centre, Friday at 7:07 PM ET. Acuna is batting .347, second-best in the league, while Chapman ranks third at .338.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (4-0) to the mound, while Chris Bassitt (4-2) will answer the bell for the Blue Jays.
Braves vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV: SN1
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (4-0, 2.70 ERA) vs Bassitt - TOR (4-2, 4.28 ERA)
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider
- Strider (4-0) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings against the Baltimore Orioles.
- The 24-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with a 2.70 ERA and 15.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .162.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- Strider has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.
Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Bassitt
- The Blue Jays will send Bassitt (4-2) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.28 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty went seven scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.28, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opponents have a .197 batting average against him.
- Bassitt has five quality starts this year.
- Bassitt will look to go five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.28), 41st in WHIP (1.200), and 49th in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers.
