Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center features the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken playing at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, May 11, airing on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The teams are knotted up 2-2 in the series.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/9/2023 Kraken Stars 6-3 DAL 5/7/2023 Kraken Stars 7-2 SEA 5/4/2023 Stars Kraken 4-2 DAL 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Stars have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.

On the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 37 goals during that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have allowed 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the NHL.

With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Kraken have the NHL's fourth-best offense.

In their past 10 matchups, the Kraken have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that stretch.

Kraken Key Players