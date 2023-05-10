Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Red Sox on May 10, 2023
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr. and others are listed when the Atlanta Braves host the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
Braves vs. Red Sox Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 12 doubles, six home runs, 24 walks and 21 RBI (48 total hits). He has stolen 15 bases.
- He has a slash line of .343/.443/.557 on the season.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 9
|2-for-4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 7
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 6
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|May. 4
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
Sean Murphy Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Murphy Stats
- Sean Murphy has nine doubles, nine home runs, 21 walks and 32 RBI (32 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .299/.440/.636 on the season.
Murphy Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 9
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|4
|4
|vs. Orioles
|May. 7
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|5
|at Marlins
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
