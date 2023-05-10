Braves vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Wednesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (25-11) and the Boston Red Sox (21-16) at Truist Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the Braves securing the victory. Game time is at 7:20 PM ET on May 10.
The probable pitchers are Dylan Lee (1-0) for the Braves and Brayan Bello (1-1) for the Red Sox.
Braves vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Braves vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 6-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.
- The Braves have won 21, or 67.7%, of the 31 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Atlanta has entered 15 games this season favored by -160 or more and is 12-3 in those contests.
- The Braves have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Atlanta has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 197.
- The Braves have a 3.48 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 4
|@ Marlins
|W 6-3
|Dylan Dodd vs Jesús Luzardo
|May 5
|Orioles
|L 9-4
|Max Fried vs Dean Kremer
|May 6
|Orioles
|W 5-4
|Spencer Strider vs Kyle Bradish
|May 7
|Orioles
|W 3-2
|Bryce Elder vs Tyler Wells
|May 9
|Red Sox
|W 9-3
|Charlie Morton vs Nick Pivetta
|May 10
|Red Sox
|-
|Dylan Lee vs Brayan Bello
|May 12
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Max Fried vs Chris Bassitt
|May 13
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Spencer Strider vs José Berríos
|May 14
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Yusei Kikuchi
|May 15
|@ Rangers
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Dane Dunning
|May 16
|@ Rangers
|-
|TBA vs Nathan Eovaldi
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.