Bam Adebayo NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Knicks - May 10
The Miami Heat, Bam Adebayo included, will play at 7:30 PM on Wednesday against the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
With prop bets in place for Adebayo, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.
Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Knicks
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|17.5
|20.4
|16.2
|Rebounds
|8.5
|9.2
|8.7
|Assists
|2.5
|3.2
|3.6
|PRA
|28.5
|32.8
|28.5
|PR
|25.5
|29.6
|24.9
Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Knicks
- Adebayo has taken 14.9 shots per game this season and made 8.0 per game, which account for 15.9% and 18.7%, respectively, of his team's total.
- The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest tempos with 101 possessions per contest.
- The Knicks give up 113.1 points per contest, 12th-ranked in the NBA.
- On the boards, the Knicks are ranked seventh in the NBA, allowing 42 rebounds per contest.
- The Knicks are the 13th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 25.1 assists per game.
Bam Adebayo vs. the Knicks
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/8/2023
|38
|23
|13
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5/6/2023
|36
|17
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5/2/2023
|38
|15
|8
|6
|0
|1
|0
|4/30/2023
|37
|16
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3/29/2023
|35
|9
|11
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3/22/2023
|40
|15
|7
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3/3/2023
|38
|18
|4
|4
|0
|2
|1
|2/2/2023
|38
|32
|9
|3
|0
|1
|2
