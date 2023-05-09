Player props can be found for Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid, among others, when the Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-111) 9.5 (-115) 4.5 (-139) 2.5 (-182)

Tuesday's over/under for Tatum is 28.5 points. That is 1.6 fewer than his season average of 30.1.

Tatum has averaged 0.7 fewer rebounds per game (8.8) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (9.5).

Tatum's year-long assist average -- 4.6 per game -- is 0.1 higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet value (4.5).

Tatum's 3.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (-125) 5.5 (-120) 3.5 (-139) 2.5 (+105)

The 23.5-point total set for Jaylen Brown on Tuesday is 3.1 less than his season scoring average.

He has pulled down 6.9 rebounds per game, 1.4 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Brown collects 3.5 assists per game, equal to his prop bet on Tuesday.

He drains 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet total on Tuesday (2.5).

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (-105) 3.5 (+135) 2.5 (-133) 1.5 (-133)

The 12.5-point over/under for Derrick White on Tuesday is 0.1 higher than his season scoring average.

White has grabbed 3.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.

White averages 3.9 assists, 1.4 more than his over/under for Tuesday.

White's 1.8 three-pointers made per game is 0.3 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-125) 10.5 (-139) 3.5 (-105) 0.5 (-128)

The 28.5-point over/under set for Embiid on Tuesday is 4.6 lower than his season scoring average of 33.1.

Embiid's rebounding average -- 10.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Embiid's assist average -- 4.2 -- is higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet (3.5).

Embiid has connected on one three-pointer per game, which is more than his over/under on Tuesday (0.5).

Put your picks to the test and bet on Celtics vs. 76ers player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

James Harden Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (-115) 5.5 (-154) 7.5 (-154) 2.5 (-115)

The 21.5-point total set for James Harden on Tuesday is 0.5 more points than his season scoring average.

Harden's per-game rebound average of 6.1 is 0.6 more than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (5.5).

Harden's season-long assist average -- 10.7 per game -- is 3.2 higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet total (7.5).

Harden's 2.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.