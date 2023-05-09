Braves vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 9
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (24-11) and Boston Red Sox (21-15) matching up at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:20 PM ET on May 9.
The probable pitchers are Charlie Morton (3-3) for the Braves and Nick Pivetta (2-2) for the Red Sox.
Braves vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Braves vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Red Sox Player Props
|Braves vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Red Sox Odds
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Braves have won 20, or 66.7%, of the 30 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Atlanta is 9-1 this season when entering a game favored by -185 or more on the moneyline.
- The Braves have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Atlanta has scored 188 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.49).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 3
|@ Marlins
|W 14-6
|Kyle Wright vs Braxton Garrett
|May 4
|@ Marlins
|W 6-3
|Dylan Dodd vs Jesús Luzardo
|May 5
|Orioles
|L 9-4
|Max Fried vs Dean Kremer
|May 6
|Orioles
|W 5-4
|Spencer Strider vs Kyle Bradish
|May 7
|Orioles
|W 3-2
|Bryce Elder vs Tyler Wells
|May 9
|Red Sox
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Nick Pivetta
|May 10
|Red Sox
|-
|Max Fried vs Brayan Bello
|May 12
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Max Fried vs Chris Bassitt
|May 13
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Spencer Strider vs José Berríos
|May 14
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Yusei Kikuchi
|May 15
|@ Rangers
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Dane Dunning
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.