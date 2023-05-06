The field for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina at Quail Hollow Club includes Cameron Young. The competition takes place from May 4- 7.

Looking to place a bet on Young at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Cameron Young Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Young has finished better than par 11 times, while also carding 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score four times in his last 20 rounds.

Over his last 20 rounds, Young has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In his past five events, Young has two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes.

In his past five events, Young has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average three times.

Young will try to extend his streak of made cuts to 17 by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 24 -7 278 0 19 5 7 $6.4M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Young finished second on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

The par-71 course measures 7,538 yards this week, 243 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Quail Hollow Club, the scoring average is higher at -1 per tournament.

Courses that Young has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,339 yards, 199 yards shorter than the 7,538-yard Quail Hollow Club this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Young's Last Time Out

Young finished in the 23rd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 3.19 strokes.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage ranked in the 64th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.96).

Young was better than 60% of the golfers at the RBC Heritage on par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.63.

Young carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Young recorded four bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged two).

Young had more birdies or better (11) than the tournament average of 6.2 on the 44 par-4s at the RBC Heritage.

At that most recent tournament, Young had a bogey or worse on eight of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.1).

Young finished the RBC Heritage carding a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.8 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Heritage, Young carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.7).

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Young Odds to Win: +1800

