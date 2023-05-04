The Atlanta Braves, including Sean Murphy and his .706 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

  • Murphy leads Atlanta in total hits (26) this season while batting .289 with 15 extra-base hits.
  • He ranks 41st in batting average, fifth in on base percentage, and third in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB play.
  • In 51.9% of his 27 games this season, Murphy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
  • In seven games this season, he has gone deep (25.9%, and 7% of his trips to the dish).
  • Murphy has driven home a run in 11 games this season (40.7%), including more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
  • He has scored in 14 games this season (51.9%), including multiple runs in five games.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 14
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (42.9%)
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (28.6%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (42.9%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Marlins' 4.84 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to allow 43 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
  • Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when the lefty tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.48), 55th in WHIP (1.337), and 16th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
