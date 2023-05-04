Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Thursday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (.697 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run and a walk) against the Marlins.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna has an OPS of 1.043, fueled by an OBP of .448 to go with a slugging percentage of .595. All three of those stats rank first among Atlanta hitters this season.
- He ranks third in batting average, third in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Acuna has picked up a hit in 23 of 31 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.
- In six games this year, he has hit a home run (19.4%, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Acuna has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (38.7%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (12.9%).
- In 61.3% of his games this year (19 of 31), he has scored, and in seven of those games (22.6%) he has scored more than once.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (76.5%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (47.1%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (76.5%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (29.4%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (41.2%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.84).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (43 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Marlins are sending Luzardo (2-1) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 3.48 ERA ranks 35th, 1.337 WHIP ranks 55th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 16th.
