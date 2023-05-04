How to Watch the Braves vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins will play Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves on Thursday at LoanDepot park, at 4:10 PM ET.
Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Location: Miami, Florida
Explore More About This Game
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves' 52 home runs rank third in Major League Baseball.
- Atlanta ranks second in the majors with a .468 team slugging percentage.
- The Braves rank seventh in MLB with a .260 team batting average.
- Atlanta is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fifth with 170 total runs this season.
- The Braves are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .343.
- The Braves rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.
- Atlanta strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-best in MLB.
- Atlanta has the sixth-best ERA (3.53) in the majors this season.
- The Braves rank 11th in MLB with a combined 1.242 WHIP this season.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Dylan Dodd will make his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The 24-year-old left-hander will make his MLB debut.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/28/2023
|Mets
|W 4-0
|Away
|Max Fried
|David Peterson
|5/1/2023
|Mets
|W 9-8
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Denyi Reyes
|5/1/2023
|Mets
|L 5-3
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Tylor Megill
|5/2/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-0
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/3/2023
|Marlins
|W 14-6
|Away
|Kyle Wright
|Braxton Garrett
|5/4/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Dylan Dodd
|Jesús Luzardo
|5/5/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Max Fried
|Dean Kremer
|5/6/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Kyle Bradish
|5/7/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Tyler Wells
|5/9/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Nick Pivetta
|5/10/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Kyle Wright
|Brayan Bello
