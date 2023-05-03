Oilers vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Edmonton Oilers visit the Vegas Golden Knights for the first game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, May 3, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. Oddsmakers give the Oilers -120 moneyline odds in this game against the Golden Knights (+100).
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-120)
|Golden Knights (+100)
|-
Oilers Betting Insights
- The Oilers have won 60.6% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (40-26).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter, Edmonton has a record of 38-23 (winning 62.3%).
- The Oilers have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this matchup.
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have been made an underdog 26 times this season, and won 16, or 61.5%, of those games.
- Vegas has entered 23 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 14-9 in those contests.
- The Golden Knights have a 50.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|325 (1st)
|Goals
|267 (14th)
|256 (17th)
|Goals Allowed
|225 (11th)
|90 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|42 (25th)
|64 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|44 (10th)
Oilers Advanced Stats
- Edmonton hit the over once in its past 10 contests.
- In their last 10 games, the Oilers' goals per game average is 0.5 higher than their season-long average.
- The Oilers are the highest-scoring team in the league with an average of 4.0 goals per game, resulting in 325 this season.
- The Oilers are ranked 17th in NHL action in goals against this season, having conceded 256 total goals (3.1 per game).
- The team's goal differential is second-best in the league at +69.
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- The Golden Knights and their opponents hit the total on just one occasion over Vegas' most recent 10 contests.
- During the last 10 games, Golden Knights' games average 9.1 goals, 0.4 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
- The Golden Knights' 225 total goals conceded (2.7 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.
- They have a +42 goal differential, which is ninth-best in the league.
